Charlton Athletic offered Ben Dempsey a contract at the end of the past season, as per their official club website.



Charlton Athletic are hoping to keep hold of the youngster with him due to become a free agent this summer.

Dempsey, who is 21-years-old, has spent the past few seasons out on loan and will be wanting to get more minutes with the Addicks’ first-team next term.

If he does sign their offer of a new contract, Nigel Adkins will need to decide whether he is part of his plans or if he think he needs to go out on loan again.

Dempsey spent time in the National League with Woking last term and made 32 appearances for the Cardinals.

Charlton could opt to loan him to a League Two side next to make that natural step up.

The midfielder does offer more options and depth in their senior side and would get game time in the cup competitions. However, he may develop more and gain experience on loan somewhere else.

Dempsey has risen up through the academy and signed his first professional contract in May 2018. He has since made six more appearances and has also had loan stints in non-league at Kingstonian and Dulwich Hamlet.

Adkins is a manager who likes to give young players a chance and Dempsey is worth keeping an eye on over pre-season.