Fulham manager Scott Parker has been backed to leave the club this summer and join Bournemouth.

Reports from The Telegraph yesterday claimed that Parker was ‘set to leave’ Fulham this week, with Bournemouth his ‘likely’ destination following his side’s relegation from the Premier League.

It was the Whites’ second relegation from the top flight in three seasons and now they join Bournemouth in the second tier following their failed play-off bid.

Jonathan Woodgate was the man who guided the Cherries into the play-off rounds but his side lost out to eventual winners Brentford and now, the future of the former Middlesbrough boss remains unclear.

Parker though has been strongly linked with the south coast club, and now The Sun’s Alan Nixon has provided an update on that front:

Up to Bournemouth to sort this … get an agreement with Fulham … sort it. Not like it’s a secret. https://t.co/bJ3OZiQvCg — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 16, 2021

Parker performed against the odds to drag Fulham to promotion to the Premier League last year.

They dropped down into the Championship after a misfire season in the top flight in which they spent heavily, but ultimately spent poorly.

Even in the Championship they struggled in patches, earning promotion in the play-off final thanks to a couple of David Raya mistakes in the Brentford goal.

Parker has now seemingly lost touch with the Fulham hierarchy though and Bournemouth could be about to close in on what would be a surprise appointment.

But the former England midfielder has earned widespread praise for his style of football and given his promotion credentials, Parker and Bournemouth could be a really keen fit.