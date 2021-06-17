Wycombe Wanderers striker Uche Ikpeazu is being linked with a return to the Championship following his side’s relegation – all of Derby County, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Nottingham Forest are being linked.

Sky Sports have linked Derby County, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Nottingham Forest with a move for Ikpeazu this summer.

The striker only joined Wycombe Wanderers last summer and went on to score six goals in his 31 Championship appearances last season.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side eventually finished in 22nd-place of the Championship table after an inspired fight against relegation, but Ikpeazu could now be on the move.

Here we take a deeper look into the potential deal.

What is Ikpeazu’s reported price tag?

No price tag has been reported amid the growing Championship interest in Ikpeazu.

Wycombe initially signed him on a free transfer from Hearts and as per Transfermarkt, the Ugandan striker’s value currently stands at just £270,000.

What are Ikpeazu’s reported wages?

As per Salary Sport, Ikpeazu earns £2,500-a-week at Wycombe Wanderers, or £130,000 yearly.

What could Ikpeazu offer to the likes of Derby, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Nottingham Forest?

Anyone who saw Ikpeazu in the Championship last season would’ve seen how much of a physical threat he is.

When he initially arrived he looked slightly shaky, but he quickly got used to the rigours of the Championship and soon enough, Wycombe had a really useful player on their hands.

The striker would’ve wanted to add some more goals to his record his but netting six in the Championship on his return to England, and for a team that was relegated is largely commendable.

He’s a striker who can lead the line really effectively and hold the ball up well too. Given his strength and powerful, driving runs, any team wanting to bring him in will have to play to those strengths.

The likes of Chris Hughton at Forest might find joy in a striker like Ikpeazu – Forest don’t play the most fast-paced football but it can be effective, and Ikpeazu is someone who could really fit into that particular system.

He showed so much improvement across the course of the season and expect him to continue that progression should he secure a Championship move this summer.