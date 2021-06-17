Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff faces another contested summer after featuring just five times in the 2020/21 Premier League season – should Sheffield United look at a potential deal?

Slavisa Jokanovic is seemingly in the market for a central midfielder at Sheffield United this summer.

The Serb was linked with a move for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney soon after his Bramall Lane appointment but that transfer now seems unlikely, given that Fulham have slapped a £10million price tag on the Scot.

Since, the Blades have been ‘offered’ Joe Allen but again that’s a move that seems far-fetched at this point given his sky-high wages, and so that central midfielder search could continue.

Recent reports claim that Udinese have reignite their interest in Longstaff but Newcastle have rebuffed those. With a year left on his contract at the club, both he and the club’s officials find themselves in a difficult position but one thing seems certain, and that is that the 21-year-old can’t spend another season on the peripheries of Steve Bruce’s squad.

A loan move has to be the outcome for Longstaff this summer. Given his contract situation, any loan move could entail an option-to-buy and the Championship seems like the ideal place for the dogged midfielder to gain the experience that he should’ve got in the season just gone.

He’s a lively player who looks ready-made for the second-tier and Sheffield United, dropping down from the Premier League and looking likely to be contenders in the Championship next time round would be a golden oppurtunity for him to progress.