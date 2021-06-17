Hamilton Academical manager Brian Rice has ‘insisted’ that recent transfer activity isn’t an indicator that Millwall target Scott McCann is set to leave – Mansfield Town have also been linked.

McCann, 24, has been linked with a number of clubs going into the summer. Both Millwall and Scottish outfit Hibernian have been backed to sign the full-back, with Mansfield Town having been linked with a surprise move.

Recently though, Hamilton have brought in Kieran MacDonald which has shrouded McCann in speculation, but Rice has played down that speculation. He told Daily Record:

“There has been a lot of speculation about Scott but there is no real update on the situation.

“We decided to act just in case something does happen but if it doesn’t happen then we’ve got another left-sided player – they are hard to find.

“I’ve not been told of any offers. There is always talk in the media but it’s not gone any further than that at the moment.”

Mansfield’s links to McCann emerged in The Sun on Sunday print edition (23.05.21), coming soon after Gary Rowett’s Millwall were linked.

The Lions claimed an 11th-place finish in the Championship season just gone whilst Nigel Clough guided his Stags side to a 16th-place finish in League Two.