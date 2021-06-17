Birmingham City are reported to have ‘agreed a deal’ to sign former Rangers stopper Brian Kinnear.

Daily Record report that Kinnear, 20, has signed a professional contract with Birmingham City following a trial period with the St Andrew’s club.

Reports say that the young goalkeeper has been on trial with the club since last season and will join up with the Blues’ development side initially.

Lee Bowyer has Neil Etheridge as his no.1 and Andres Prieto as his no.2, though Kinnear could well become third choice goalkeeper and eventually work his way up the pecking order.

A Scotland U21 international, Kinnear spent time on loan with Annan Athletic in the Scottish Football League last season.

Though the released Rangers youngster is now stepping into the English game with Birmingham City who ended the season on a positive note under former Charlton Athletic boss Bowyer, whose side claimed an 18th-place finish after flirting with relegation.