Hull City are trying to bring in an attacking player over the next couple of days, as per BBC Humberside Sport on Twitter (See tweet below).

"There's an attacking player potentially coming in over the next couple of days. He's having a medical today. It's someone we've chased for over a year" 🔊 Listen to Grant McCann on a potential further signing for #HCAFC — plus his thoughts on Andy Cannon & Callum Jones' loan.. pic.twitter.com/jatS9OGP37 — BBC Humberside Sport (@HumbersideSport) June 16, 2021

Hull City are hoping to make their third signing of the summer as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

The Tigers have had an unnamed individual in for a medical today.

Grant McCann’s side made their first move in the transfer market last week by landing midfielder George Moncur.

The ex-Barnsley man was out of contract at fellow second tier side Luton Town this summer and has moved to the KCOM Stadium.

Hull have then today announced the signing of Andy Cannon from Portsmouth to further bolster their options in the middle of the park.

His arrival has allowed young midfielder Callum Jones to go out on loan to Morecambe to get some first-team experience in League One next season.

There is no doubt the Tigers could do with some more acquisitions over the coming weeks to prepare for next term.

The identity of the potential attacking signing is unknown at this stage but that hasn’t stopped names being thrown around on social media.

Jack Marriott from Derby County and Randell Williams from Exeter City (both due to become free agents at the end of the month) have been mentioned, whilst there have been whispers of Morecambe’s Carlos Mendes Gomes and Accrington Stanley’s Dion Charles.

There is nothing concrete regarding any of these possible targets though and it will be a waiting game for Hull fans to see who this attacker is.