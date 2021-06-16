Bristol Rovers’ Cian Harries is facing an uncertain future at the club, as per a report by Bristol Live.

Bristol Rovers have a decision to make on his situation this summer.

Bristol Live suggest he may part company with the Gas due to “Barton’s wish for a certain type of character and/or style of centre-back.”

Harries, who is 24-years-old, moved to the Memorial Ground in January 2020 and signed a two-and-a-half year deal.

He made 32 appearances in all competitions last season as Bristol Rovers were relegated to League Two.

Bristol Rovers have let last summer’s signing Max Ehmer return to his former club Gillingham and might allow Harries to move on as well as they prepare for life in the fourth tier.

The ex-Wales youth international started his career at Coventry City and went on to play 17 times for their first-team as a youngster.

Harries was then snapped up by Swansea City in 2017 and spent three years on the books at the Liberty Stadium, playing eight games for their senior side.

The Swans also loaned him out to Dutch side Fortuna Sittard during his time on the books with the Welsh club.



Bristol Rovers signed him on a permanent deal last year but it seems he is not part of Barton’s plans.

The Pirates are expected to make more signings this summer and that could see Harries become available for transfer.