Bolton Wanderers, Cheltenham Town, Crewe Alexandra, Doncaster Rovers, Morecambe, MK Dons, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers all feature in today’s League One transfer round-up on The72.

Wigan Athletic confirmed another signing today, bringing in ex-Latic Max Power following his Sunderland exit after completing the signing of Jordan Cousins yesterday.

Cheltenham Town though have brought in goalkeeper Owen Evans on a permanent basis from Wigan – he signs a two-year deal with the League Two champions.

Elsewhere, League One champions Hull City loaned Callum Jones to League One newcomers Morecambe Town following their promotion via the League Two play-offs, whilst Hull have brought in Andy Cannon following his release from Portsmouth.

Finally, MK Dons competed the permanent signing of Argentine stopper Franco Ravizzoli.

Rumour Mill

Bolton Wanderers’ positive start to the summer transfer window looks set to continue as they close in on their fifth signing since promotion from League Two, with the club close to securing a deal for Barrow goalkeeper Joel Dixon.

Dropping down into League One is Sheffield Wednesday. Darren Moore’s side are reportedly in a transfer battle with his former club Doncaster Rovers for the signing of Swindon Town’s Akin Odimayo.

Another team relegated from the Championship is Wycombe Wanderers and reports claim that Chairboys striker Uche Ikpeazu is wanted by all of Derby County, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Nottingham Forest.

Cardiff City are also reportedly close to sealing a deal for Crewe Alexandra’s Ryan Wintle.