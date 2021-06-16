Barrow, Leyton Orient, Sutton United and Walsall all feature in today’s League Two transfer round-up on The72.

Leyton Orient’s positive start to the summer transfer window continued as they completed the free signing of Connor Wood from League Two rivals Bradford City – Kenny Jackett’s side also signed Omar Beckles yesterday.

Barrow though pulled off a double signing today. They’ve brought in Josh Gordon and Remeao Hutton on two-year deals.

Gordon looks a keen signing following his release from Walsall – he netted 27 goals in three years at the club – whilst the 22-year-old Hutton was recently let go by Birmingham City, having spent time on loan with Stevenage last season.

Walsall though have today been reported to be in talks with FC Halifax Town’s Jack Earing. Express and Star report that the Saddlers are hoping to bring the 22-year-old on a free transfer when his Halifax deal expires at the end of this month.

Another piece of transfer news coming out of League Two today is that National League champions Sutton United are ‘set to beat’ both Cambridge United and Leyton Orient to the signing of Bromley’s Joe Kizzi.