Wigan Athletic have the chance to re-sign former player Max Power claims The Sun journalist, Alan Nixon.

Wigan have already started their summer by building their squad for next season and yesterday they added midfielder Jordan Cousins to their ranks.

Now today Alan Nixon claims that they have a big chance of signing Power with his contract expiring at his current club Sunderland, but only if the terms are right.

Wigan. Big chance of Max Power return…if terms are right. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 16, 2021

Power has already spent some time at Wigan before joining in 2015 from Tranmere Rovers and went on to make 127 league appearances for the Latics across four years before leaving the club for Sunderland after a loan deal.

The 27-year-old scored 11 times during his time at the DW Stadium despite playing as a more resolute type of midfielder.

He has also accumulated the same amount of goals for the Black Cats where he made 108 appearances during his three years at the club.

Power played 42 times for Sunderland in the league last season, scoring five goals and picking up three assists and could well be just the type of player Wigan need to have next to the likes of Cousins in midfield.

Thoughts?

This could be a tricky one, like Nixon says, it really depends if the terms are right. Wigan cannot afford to overspend on players with their financial trouble in the past which ultimately played its part in the relegation of the club from the Championship.

However, Power is a player who offers great quality in midfield and has been at the club before so will take next to no time to settle in.

He has been a part of a Sunderland squad who have always challenged towards the top of the league in League One and could bring the winning mentality to help Wigan push on and look for a return to the Championship.