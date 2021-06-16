Leyton Orient have signed left-back Connor Wood from Bradford City, it has been confirmed.

Wood has become Leyton Orient’s third signing of the summer, following experienced midfielder Darren Pratley and defender Omar Beckles through the door at Brisbane Road.

He joins on a free transfer after it was confirmed that Bradford City would not be renewing his contract this summer.

The decision to bring an end to his time at Valley Parade concluded a three-year stint with the Bantams and now, he moves on to take on a new challenge.

The O’s confirmed the deal on Wednesday evening, announcing that Wood has signed a two-year contract with the club.

The inital agreement will keep him with Leyton Orient until the summer of 2023.

He joins as Kenny Jackett continues to reshape his squad after taking over earlier this year. The former Portsmouth, Wolves and Millwall boss will be tasked with bridging the gap from mid-table to the play-off spots following last season’s 11th place finish.

The signing of Wood will hopefully help them do so, as he brings plenty of Football League experience with him.

After leaving Leicester City without making a senior appearance, the 24-year-old signed for Bradford in 2018.

Across all competitions, the Harlow-born defender made 115 appearances for the Bantams. In that time, he chipped in with three goals and provided a total of 15 assists.