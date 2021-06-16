Sutton United are set to beat Leyton Orient and Cambridge United to the signing of Bromley’s Joe Kizzi, Football League World has claimed.

Sutton United are preparing for life in League Two after winning promotion from the National League and it seems they have already got the better of two Football League sides.

Matt Gray’s side are among the players to have been linked with Bromley right-back Joe Kizzi.

Now, it has been claimed they are set to beat two other clubs to his signature.

As per a report from Football League World, the U’s are poised to complete the signing of Kizzi ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Fellow League Two side Leyton Orient had reportedly hoped to complete a deal for the former Billericay Town player, as had League One new boys Cambridge United.

However, it has now emerged that it is Sutton who are set to win the chase for his signature.

The move to League Two comes after an impressive campaign with Bromley. In 41 games for Andy Woodman’s side, Kizzi managed an impressive seven goals from right-back, proving to be an unlikely goal threat.

With a deal reportedly near, it will be interesting to see if Sutton United can complete a deal for Kizzi in the coming weeks.

As for Leyton Orient and Cambridge United, it awaits to be seen who they identify as alternatives should they miss out on Kizzi as expected.