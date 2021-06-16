Derby County striker Colin Kazim-Richards has spoken out to TalkSPORT (reported by Derby Telegraph) on his snub from Turkey’s Euro 2020 squad.

Derby signed Kazim-Richards as a free agent in October, with the player having been released from Pachuca in the Mexican Liga MX.

His goalscoring form earned him plaudits from pundits and fans and he stood an outside chance of making the Turkish national side for the current European championships.

Kazim-Richards scored eight goals in 38 appearances for the Rams and ended the campaign as the club’s top scorer. He boasts a similar record for Turkey, having scored eight in 37 for his country between 2007 and his last appearance in 2015.

But with the announcement of the Turkey squad, the Derby man was omitted. In his place the likes of Cengiz Under, Kenan Karaman, Enes Unal, Burak Yilmaz and Halil Dervisoglu were preferred in forward areas for Senol Gunes’ side.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Kazim-Richards admitted he was ‘upset’ at his omission, claiming he would bring something different to the squad if he would have been picked for the tournament.

“I am behind the guys. I was upset, obviously, not to be in the squad,” he said.

“I thought I would have a little shout, but it is what it is and I am fully behind them.

“It’s a young and upcoming Turkey squad. I think someone like me, or someone who is experienced, I could have been very useful.”

Turkey began their Euros campaign with a 3-0 defeat to Italy, with an own goal from Merih Demiral getting proceedings underway for the Azzurri, before forwards Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne added to their teams tally.

Turkey face Wales on Wednesday evening, where there will be several EFL players on show for Robert Page’s side, before facing Switzerland in their final game of Group A on Sunday at 5pm, before the knock-out stages start.