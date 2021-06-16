Hull City are keen to sign Sheffield United’s Regan Slater this summer.

Hull City are hoping they can lure him to the KCOM Stadium on a permanent basis after his impressive loan spell last season, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

The Tigers have already brought in two midfielders this summer in George Moncur and Andy Cannon, meaning a third signing in that position would mean someone would surely be on their way out.

January recruit Jordan Flores has struggled to make an impact since making the move to East Yorkshire and seems the obvious candidate to head out the exit door.

However, Ipswich Town have been linked with a swoop for Hull’s Richie Smallwood recently, as reported by the East Anglian Daily Times.

The Tigers signing Slater could pave the way for the Tractor Boys to move in.

Smallwood, who is 30 years old, joined Grant McCann’s side last August on a two-year deal, with the club holding an option for a third.

He made 31 appearances in all competitions last season to help them win the League One title.

His chances of game time in the Championship may be limited next term though with the signings of Moncur, Cannon and potentially Slater, whilst George Honeyman and Greg Docherty are the first names of the team sheet and won’t be easily budged.

Smallwood’s promotion with Hull last term was his third from that level so far in his career, having previously gone up with Rotherham United and Blackburn Rovers in the past, meaning he fits the bill for Paul Cook’s Ipswich.