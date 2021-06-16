Swansea City matched their 2019/20 season under Steve Cooper last time out by reaching the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

Swansea City fell at the last hurdle in a Wembley final with Brentford promoted to the Premier League.

One worry that has been eating away at Swansea City fans since the end of last season has been the status of boss Steve Cooper.

Cooper brings consistency to Swansea City

Welshman Cooper joined the Swans in July 2019, arriving from the England set-up where he’d been in charge of the Under-17s – winning the Under-17 World Cup.

During his time with the young Lions, Cooper had managed the Under-17s for 74 games. He left them with an earned average of 2.24 points per game.

His two seasons in charge at the Liberty Stadium have seen Cooper create stability and consistency in the Swans game.

The first season he was in charge, 2019/20, saw Swansea finish 6th – just into the play-off picture. Brentford knocked them out in the first round of games.

Last season it was Brentford again who got the upper hand over the Swans. The Bees ran out 2-0 winners in the Play-Off Final at Wembley.

More worrying for Swansea City fans must be that this success has seen him reportedly seen as a target for other, bigger clubs.

Chief amongst these reports is that Premier League side Crystal Palace were looking to him as a replacement for Roy Hodgson.

However, in response to questions posed to him on Twitter, Sun reporter Alan Nixon might have words to calm the Jack Army:

So Cooper not the one? — Phil Davies (@PhilDavies4) June 16, 2021

Looking into others right now … https://t.co/FW5keO1rIb — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 16, 2021

Jack Army breath sigh of relief

Swansea really have become much tighter, more cohesive side under Cooper’s hand. That is to be expected from his experience and pedigree before heading to South Wales.

Cooper had spent six years working with the youth sides at Liverpool before being given the England job in 2014,

The success at both these jobs has been translated onto the club stage. Swansea is Cooper’s first job in club management. Crystal Palace’s eyes are thankfully being cast elsewhere.

Steve Cooper and Swansea City can now focus on rebuilding ahead of next season.