Sheffield United will hold talks with Kean Bryan over his future at the club, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic is planning to hold a discussion with him over his situation.

Bryan, who is 24-years-old, is out of contract at the end of the month and is currently due to become a free agent.

He has been linked with Swansea City and Burnley recently, as reported by Football Insider, whilst The Sun on Sunday (11.04.21, pg. 67) said that Watford were also interested.

Bryan was way out of favour at Sheffield United before they brought him brought back into the fold last season.

He went on to make 15 appearances in all competitions as the Blades were relegated from the Premier League.

The ex-England youth international started his career at Manchester City and rose up through the youth ranks there.

However, he never made a senior appearance for the North-West giants and was shipped out on loan to Bury and Oldham as a youngster to gain experience.

He signed for Sheffield United in 2018 but played just four times for them in his opening two seasons. He was loaned out to Bolton Wanderers for part of campaign before the last one before returning to his parent club.

Bryan got game time last term and is now in line for talks with Jokanovic having been linked to Swansea City, Burnley and Watford.