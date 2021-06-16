Blackburn Rovers youngster Louie Annesley has told the Lancashire Telegraph he would like to head out on loan next season.

The Gibraltar international recently penned a new deal with Blackburn Rovers, committing to a new two-year deal at Ewood Park.

Annesley’s new deal will keep him at the club until 2023, by which time he will be 23 years old. He is yet to make his senior debut for Rovers but has featured heavily for the club’s U32s.

Now, the young defender has revealed his stance regarding his immediate future with Blackburn.

Annesley has told the Lancashire Telegraph that he would like to pick up more senior experience next season.

Having already made 19 senior appearances for Gibraltar’s international side, he believes experience of the EFL alongside that “would be perfect” for him.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“A loan would be perfect for me at the age I’m at now. I want to get some experience under my belt, to go alongside the international experience, and that would give me the fundamentals to go on and have a good, long career.

“I just need to play games. If that means going on loan, then I’d definitely be keen to do that.”

With Annessley making his stance known, it will be interesting to see if Blackburn Rovers grant him the move away he desires this summer.

Annesley made his senior debut with Lincoln Red Imps in Gibraltar, playing four times for their first-team. However, since joining Blackburn in 2019, he has been limited to youth football.

Featuring in centre-back, left-back and defensive midfield, the youngster has played 24 times for Blackburn’s U21s side. In the process, he has found the back of the net on one occasion.