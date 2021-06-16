Fulham and Cardiff City are both interested in Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, according to SBI Soccer (via Wales Online).

Fulham are looking to bolster their options this summer following their relegation from the Premier League and have identified Cameron Carter-Vickers as a potential new signing.

They will be hoping to bounce back to the top tier at the first time of asking and the American has plenty of experience in the Championship following loan spells with the likes of Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City, Stoke City, Luton Town and most recently Bournemouth.

Similarly, Cardiff City will be looking to go one better than last season and achieve a place in the top six of the division. Sean Morrison and Aden Flint formed a strong partnership at the heart of Bluebirds defence, but Carter-Vickers could provide vital added stability.

However, both Fulham and Cardiff do face competition from Premier League side Newcastle United. The prospect of playing regularly in the top flight may be a selling point in the future of Carter-Vickers, one that the two Championship sides can’t offer next season.

The Magpies are in pole position according to the original report with Spurs holding out for a bid of £10 million this summer. The eight-time United States international has one year remaining on his current contract at the North London side and it is believed they are willing to listen to offers this summer.

The club’s valuation could price out Cardiff and Fulham, who would presumably prefer a loan deal or cut price deal instead of having to pay out an eight-figure sum. Bournemouth were previously linked to the defender having had him on loan at the Vitality Stadium last season, although it is unlikely they could also match the £10 million asking price.