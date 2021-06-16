Blackburn Rovers are reportedly working on an “Intriguing” deal for an unnamed “superb young player”, The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

There’s an intriguing one being worked on … a superb young player. https://t.co/n2CTJJ39u5 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 15, 2021

Tony Mowbray is in the market for some new additions after Blackburn Rovers’ disappointing 2020/21 campaign.

Their season started impressively but they soon dropped down the Championship table, resulting in a 15th place finish having targeted a spot in the top six.

Now, an interesting transfer claim has emerged regarding the Ewood Park club.

The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has provided an update on Blackburn’s transfer situation, revealing that they are working on an “intriguing” deal.

The identity of the player remains unknown, but Nixon states the player subject to interest from Rovers is a “superb young player”. The details of the interest remain unknown, so it will be interesting to see how the story develops in the coming weeks.

Blackburn have built a reputation in recent seasons for developing young talents in loan spells at Ewood Park.

Top clubs such as Manchester City and Liverpool have trusted Mowbray and co to develop some of their top young talents in recent seasons. Harvey Elliott and Taylor Harwood-Bellis both spent time on loan with Rovers last season, playing key roles in their development.

Blackburn Rovers are yet to make their first signing of the summer, while a number of players departed at the end of their contracts.

Corry Evans, Lewis Holtby and Amari’i Bell were among the notable players let go upon the expiry of their deals.