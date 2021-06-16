Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has already been interesting Premier League duo Leeds United and West Ham United, but the pair will also have to compete with Arsenal, according to The Sun.

Sheffield United’s relegation down to the Championship means some of their star players could be plucked by sides in the division above. Ramsdale is the one that is currently generating a lot of attention and looks to be in the middle of a three way tussle between Leeds, West Ham and Arsenal.

The Gunners could be set to allow first choice ‘keeper Bernd Leno leave the club this summer. Ramsdale would be a direct replacement for the German, but Mikel Arteta’s side would have to splash £20 million to secure the Englishman if they so wish.

Sheffield United conceded the third most amount of goals in the Premier League last time out and he endured a tough spell between the sticks in his first season for the Blades. But his recent call-up into the England Euro 2020 squad has given him a huge boost.

Manchester United shot stopper Dean Henderson pulled out of the national setup with a hip problem, meaning the 23-year-old has deputised in his absence. He will join Everton’s Jordan Pickford and West Bromwich Albion’s Sam Johnstone in the side.

However, the player has reportedly expressed his decision to remain at Bramall Lane and not depart. He would likely be the first-choice for new boss Slavisa Jokanovic and may want to help Sheffield United to bounce back to the top tier at the first time of asking.