Millwall are reportedly in the market for a midfielder this summer and one who looks to be available is Stoke City’s Joe Allen.

Millwall claimed an 11th-place finish in the Championship season just gone. It was Gary Rowett’s second in charge and a second-straight top half finish for the Lions, though they’ve often lacked a bit of creativity under Rowett’s watch.

A lot of reliance is placed upon Jed Wallace who had another strong showing, scoring 11 goals and grabbing five assists in his 45 Championship appearances. In total, Millwall managed just 47 goals throughout the Championship season – the likes of Huddersfield Town scored more goals, and bottom-club Sheffield Wednesday were only seven shy of that number.

Obviously if Rowett’s side are to become genuine contenders then they need more goals, a proven striker or two and a creative midfielder.

Allen fits that bill. Reports recently claimed that Stoke City are ‘offering’ Allen to clubs in the Championship as they look to shed their wage bill, with Sheffield United the only club mentioned.

For Millwall, the problem would lie in Allen’s wages. Salary Sport report that Allen earns £50,000-a-week and is the Potters’ highest-paid player, but whether he’d be willing to take a pay cut to find a new club remains to be seen – he has a year left on his deal at Stoke City.

It’s hard to see Millwall matching that number. Rowett though wants a midfielder and there’s fewer better options available this summer than Allen – if a deal can be worked for Millwall to bring in Allen, even if it were a loan move in which they paid part of his wages, then it could be a really keen signing as they hunt that illusive top-six spot.