Peterborough United’s highly-rated youngster Flynn Clarke is attracting interest from Norwich City, according to The Mirror.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder enjoyed an impressive breakout campaign with Peterborough United.

Clarke caught the eye while breaking into Posh’s senior side, going on to feature 11 times across all competitions. Now, with the transfer window open, it has been claimed that the youngster is attracting interest from the Premier League.

As per a report from The Mirror, newly-promoted Norwich City are sizing up a summer swoop for Clarke.

The Canaries were first said keen on the Scotland youth international back in January. However, they saw a “derisory” bid knocked back by Peterborough and a move failed to materialise.

However, Norwich are said to have reignited their interest in Clarke as they step up their efforts to bring him to Carrow Road.

The teenager would likely link up with the club’s development side with a view to breaking into Daniel Farke’s first-team plans. Many of the Canaries’ top players have followed that path in recent years, with the likes of Max Aarons, Ben Godfrey and Jamal Lewis doing so.

Featuring in attacking midfield, Clarke has notched up three goals and one assist for Ferguson’s senior side. All of his goals have come in the EFL Trophy, one of which won Posh’s goal of the season award.

With Norwich lurking, it will be interesting to see if the East Anglian club can tempt Peterborough United into a deal.