Bristol City are reportedly in advanced talks with two former Leicester City Championship and Premier League-winning midfielders Matty James and Andy King, according to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider.

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson is clearly showing his Leicester City connections as he eyes a reunion with the duo this summer.

James has been released from his contract at the King Power and will leave officially on July 1st.

He has not played in the Foxes first-team since the 2019-20 campaign and spent the 2020-21 season on loan in the Championship with Barnsley up until January and Coventry City from January up until the end of the season.

King was previously the captain at Leicester and spent 14 years at the club from 2006 all the way up to the 2020. He had dropped down the pecking order and was released in the summer of last year. He joined Belgium First Division A side OH Leuven in January 2021 but played just once.

Both players will be available on free transfers and it is reported that Bristol City are in advanced talks as things stand.

Pearson and the Robins hierarchy are confident that they can get both deals over the line in a bid to boost their promotion hopes next season.

James and King played a key role in Pearson’s Leicester City side’s promotion campaign from the Championship up to the Premier League in 2013-14. They were used more sporadically in the top tier but do have vital experience that they can add to the Bristol City ranks upon arrival.