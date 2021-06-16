Sheffield United are reportedly one of several Championship clubs who’ve been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Stoke City’s Joe Allen this summer.

The Welshman looks to be up for sale this summer as Stoke City try to cut costs.

Sheffield Star have recently reported that Sheffield United are among a clutch of top-end Championship clubs who’ve been contacted by the Potters, with regards to a summer move for Allen.

Here we take a deeper look into a potential move to Bramall Lane.

How much would Allen cost?

There’s no price tag reported in Sheffield Star’s piece which broke the news of Allen being offered to the Blades.

He’s only a year left on his contract though so Stoke City might be willing to sell on the cheap – Transfermarkt value the 31-year-old at £1.8million.

What are Allen’s reported wages at Stoke City?

This is where the problem might lie for Stoke, and any potentially interested parties.

The club recently announced losses of £88million and are said to be desperately trying to reduce their wage bill, and Allen is the club’s highest-earner with a wage of £50,000-a-week as per Salary Sport.

He’s on the best wage at the club after Ryan Shawcross’ departure to Inter Miami, with Allen earning £10,000-a-week more than any other player.

How would he fit into Sheffield United’s side?

There’s no doubting that Allen is a player of real quality.

He’s currently featuring for Wales in the Euros and so his future will be decided after that, but the former Liverpool man is seemingly working his way back to fitness after missing the end of the Championship season just gone.

Allen made just 18 appearances in the league last season and failed to score. Injury has hampered his career at times but on his day, there’s few better passers of the ball in the Championship – playing in either a deeper or a more advanced role, Allen can really make things tick in midfield and he can bring goals too when deployed in a more attacking position.

Slavisa Jokanovic is seemingly in the market for a central midfielder after links with Tom Cairney emerged soon after his appointment, but the Fulham man is said to be priced at £10million.

The Serb donned various formations with the likes of Fulham and Watford and so where Allen might fit into his Sheffield United set-up remains to be seen. If he can maintain fitness though, he’d surely be an option from the start.