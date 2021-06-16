Shrewsbury Town are lining up a loan move for Stoke City striker Sam Vokes, reports Football Insider.

Vokes, 31, has been given the ‘green light’ to leave the club this summer.

He has a year left on his contract but the Potters seem keen on shedding some of that mammoth wage bill and Vokes could be one of those leaving the club this summer.

League One Shrewsbury are said to be interested in a loan move for the Welshman, as per Football Insider – Vokes joined Stoke from Burnley midway through the 2018/19 campaign but has managed just eight league goals in 78 appearances since.

The same report from Football Insider explains how Shrewsbury are hoping to ‘recruit a proven striker’ this summer.

Steve Cotterill’s side finished the League One campaign just gone on a negative note, winning just one of their final eight games of the season to place in 17th of the final league table.

Would Vokes be a good signing?

Absolutely.

Although he’s struggled at Stoke City and he undoubtedly has, he is a proven goalscorer and he’s proven himself at levels above League One.

He’s also a proven international with Wales having racked up 64 caps on the international stage, scoring 11 goals for his country as well.

A loan move could be the best outcome for him this summer – Stoke seemingly want him off their books but he’ll no doubt be on a good deal, and he could be willing to see his current contract out on loan.

After that, it’s anyone’s guess what his situation will look like.