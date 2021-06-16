Burton Albion are set to sign defender Frazer Blake-Tracy following his release by Peterborough United, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below). 

Burton Albion are poised to throw the left-back a League One lifeline.

Blake-Tracy, who is 25-years-old, was released by Peterborough at the end of last season and is available on a free transfer.

Burton have so far managed to sign Omari Patrick, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Deji Oshilaja and Bryn Morris this summer.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side could now make Blake-Tracy their fifth signing as they prepare for another year in the third tier.

The full-back started his career in non-league with spells at Dereham Town and Lowestoft Town.

He then signed for King’s Lynn Town in 2017 and spent two years with the Linnets, playing 98 times in all competitions before earning a move to the Football League.

Peterborough took a gamble on him a couple of summers ago and he has since been mainly used as a back-up option for them .

He played 17 games in his first season at London Road, followed by 15 in this past campaign as Darren Ferguson’s side won promotion to the Championship.

The Posh opted against keeping him last month and have let him depart on a free.

Burton are set to take a chance on him and bring him in to boost their defensive department.