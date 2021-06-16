West Brom’s asking price for star playmaker Matheus Pereira is significantly higher than the £15m being reported, the Express and Star has stated.

West Brom’s Brazilian maestro has been attracting significant Premier League interest following the Baggies’ relegation to the Championship.

A host of top-flight sides have been linked with Pereira. Reports claimed last month that Leicester City, Leeds United, West Ham United and Aston Villa were all showing an interest in the attacking midfielder.

Rumours also circulated regarding a potential cut-price departure for Pereira. A price tag of just £15m was cited, potentially opening the door for clubs to swoop in for a bargain deal.

However, the Express and Star have moved to dismiss these claims.

Joseph Masi reports that West Brom will not be looking to offload Pereira on the cheap ahead of next season. It is stated that the Baggies’ asking price for the 25-year-old is “significantly higher” than the £15m previously reported.

Given Pereira’s impressive performances last season, it comes as no surprise to see the price tag is much higher.

The former Sporting Lisbon prodigy managed 12 goals and six assists for the Baggies in 34 outings. His most eye-catching performance came in a shock 5-2 win over Chelsea, in which he scored twice and provided two assists.

Pereira’s two seasons at the Hawthorns have seen him become a popular figure among supporters.

He laid on 20 assists and netted eight goals in 42 Championship games during the 2019/20 season, playing a crucial role in their promotion.