QPR are sizing up a swoop for Fortuna Sittard left-back George Cox, as per a report from West London Sport.

QPR are in the market for some new faces as Mark Warburton looks to strengthen his ranks ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Rs have already completed two signings this summer. Charlie Austin has returned on a permanent basis after an impressive loan stint, while promising midfielder Andre Dozzell joined from Ipswich Town earlier this week.

Now, it has been claimed a left-back has emerged on Warburton’s radar.

According to West London Sport, Englishman George Cox is attracting interest from QPR.

The 23-year-old, who is plying his trade in The Netherlands with Fortuna Sittard, enjoyed a thoroughly successful 2020/21 campaign, helping Sjors Ultee’s side to an 11th place finish in the Eredivisie.

In 33 League outings, Cox chipped in with an impressive 10 goal contributions from left-back (five goals, five assists).

He was a mainstay in Ultee’s starting 11, helping further cement the club’s place in The Netherlands’ top flight.

The Worthing-born defender has been with Fortuna Sittard since September 2019, first joining on loan before making the move permanent the following summer.

Cox has five senior appearances in English football under his belt, all coming during a short loan stint with Northampton Town.

He spent much of his time with Brighton and Hove Albion playing for the club’s U23s side. Cox featured 59 times for the side, scoring once and providing 12 assists.