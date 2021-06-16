Doncaster Rovers are not in for Swindon Town’s Akin Odimayo, according to journalist Liam Hoden on Twitter (See tweet below).

Understand there is nothing in reports suggesting Rovers have an interest in Swindon's Akin Odimayo at this time #drfc — Liam Hoden (@liamhoden) June 16, 2021

Doncaster Rovers have been linked with a move for the defender today.

However, he is not believed to be someone who is on their radar at this point in time.

Odimayo, who is 21 years old, is out of contract at the end of the month and is currently due to become a free agent.

He was a shining light for Swindon last season in a campaign that ultimately ended up in relegation. The Robins are keen to keep hold of him as they prepare for life back in League Two but he is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal.

Odimayo appears to have a few potential suitors with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Stoke City and Preston North End linked over recent times, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

He started his career at Reading and signed his first professional contract with the Royals in 2018 but played just once for their first-team.

The youngster had loan spells away at Hungerford Town and Waterford before being released last summer.

Swindon snapped him up and he played 34 times for the Wiltshire club last term but is facing an uncertain future at the County Ground.

Doncaster have been linked but have poured cold water on this speculation.