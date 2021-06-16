Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock is ‘optimistic’ in how negotiations are going with several summer transfer targets, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough are expected to overhaul their first-team squad this current transfer window. Having allowed five players to depart at the end of their contracts and a further three re-joining their parent clubs after loan spells, Middlesbrough are looking to sign replacements as early as possible.

They have made one new signing already with Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Joe Lumley arriving on a free. However, manager Neil Warnock is hoping to add more players to his ranks in the coming weeks.

As previously reported on The72, Middlesbrough are in talks with around four or five targets, with Warnock playing a key part in ongoing discussions between the club and the players and their representatives.

A new update from Teesside Live reveals that the Boro boss believes the talks are going well with the transfer targets and that he is ‘optimistic’ that deals will be thrashed and players will sign before deadline day.

The report states that although wanting to get deals done as early as possible, a lot of the club’s targets are free agents and won’t actually leave their current sides until July 1st.

Despite targets like Yannick Bolasie and Junior Hoilett having been confirmed to be departing Everton and Cardiff respectively, they won’t officially leave until the start of next month. Therefore it is likely that Middlesbrough supporters will start to see any new signings from July onward.