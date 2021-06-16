Walsall are in talks to sign FC Halifax Town’s Jack Earing, as per a report by the Express and Star.

Walsall are hoping to bring in the midfielder on a free transfer.

Earring, who is 22-years-old, is out of contract with Halifax at the end of the month and is poised to move on.

The likes of Swindon Town, Barrow, Cambridge United and Oldham Athletic have been linked with him over recent times, as reported by Football Insider.

However, it appears Walsall are now leading the race for his signature as they prepare for life under Matthew Taylor.

Earing has been a key player for Halifax over the past two seasons in the National League and is now likely to be on his way to the Football League.

He started his career at Bolton Wanderers and rose up through the youth ranks with the Trotters.

The Bury-born midfielder played once for their first-team and had a loan spell away in non-league at Curzon Ashton to gain experience.

Earing joined Halifax in 2019 when his contract at Bolton expired and since become a key player for the Yorkshire club.

He has been linked with various clubs over recent months like Swindon, Barrow, Cambridge and Oldham.

However, it appears he may be on his way to Walsall this summer with the League Two side in discussions with him over a deal.