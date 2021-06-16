Wycombe Wanderers striker Uche Ikpeazu is attracting interest from Millwall, Derby County and Nottingham Forest, Sky Sports has claimed (12:13, 16.06.2021).

The Ugandan attacker is being linked with a move away from Adams Park following Wycome Wanderers’ relegation to League One.

The 26-year-old impressed upfront for Gareth Ainsworth’s side despite their challenging campaign in the Championship. Now, it has been claimed that his performances have drawn the attention of several second-tier sides.

As per Sky Sports, Championship quartet Millwall, Derby County, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough are all keeping tabs on Ikpeazu’s situation as they eye up attacking additions.

Despite still having two years remaining on his deal with the Chairboys, Sky Sports states he could be an “affordable” option for any potential suitors.

It will be interesting to see how Ikpeazu’s situation pans out this summer. Options are available seemingly available to him in the Championship but Wycombe could hope to keep him for League One.

In 33 appearances across all competitions last season, the London-born striker managed six goals and five assists.

He led the line for the vast majority of the season, with only injury dislodging him from the side on occasion.

Excluding a two-year stint with Hearts, Ikpeazu has spent his entire career playing in England. Along the way, he has spent time on the books with Watford, Crewe Alexandra (loan) and Cambridge United.

With clubs queueing up, it awaits to be seen how the striker’s situation pans out in the coming months.