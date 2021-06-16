Birmingham City flattered to deceive last season in the Sky Bet Championship, limping to an 18th-placed finish.

Birmingham City fans will be hoping that the coming season brings more hope and better football from the Blues.

Changes will need to be made at St Andrew’s and it will be a hard summer of restructuring for boss Lee Bowyer as he looks to rebuild.

One element of rebuilding that might be beyond his control is with starlet midfielder Amari Miller.

News emerged last night that Leeds United were ahead of the curve in hoping to land the 18-year-old. Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey wrote that the Whites had offered a contract to Miller and that they were “in advanced talks” to land the Blues youngster.

Birmingham City had announced in their retained list that they were offering Miller a professional contract. However, in the face of Leeds United’s interest they would “not stand in the way of him leaving” according to Veysey.

In one respect, Birmingham City are in a quandary hoping that the highly regarded Miller would sign a deal when there is such interest.

That is made even more difficult with news from local source, Birmingham Live. Their reporter, Brian Dick, writes that the Blues face added pressure from Premier League duo Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Dick writes that Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United “aren’t the only club” wanting Miller. He adds that, “Tottenham and Southampton [are] also monitoring the situation.”

Spurs and Southampton keeping tabs on Miller might not threaten Leeds United’s pursuit. However, it makes keeping him more problematic for Lee Bowyer’s side.

Comment: Premier League trio interest makes Miller move almost certain

Amari Miller is one of those players who has caught the eye at St Andrew’s. The trouble is that young players of his calibre rarely fly under the radar of the bigger, more established clubs.

18-year-old Miller made the jump from the Under-18s at Birmingham City straight into the first team. He took this step firmly in his stride at the end of last season.

He was dropped into end of a Championship battle last season by the Blues. Three substitute appearances gave way to impressive games against Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers.

On the back of those performances and their knowledge of the potential in him, Birmingham City offered Miller a professional deal.

Equally, Leeds United have had their feelers out and have seen fit to offer the youngster a contract.

News from Birmingham Live that Spurs and Southampton are in the wings and monitoring the situation is bad news for the Blues.

Any lingering hopes Miller’s loyalty would come to the fore and that he’d sign a new deal must surely be dashed now.

More likely is that interest from this trio of Premier League sides is going to lead to the certainty of Amari Miller moving away from St Andrew’s to pastures new.