Both Birmingham City and Fulham have been linked with Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass.

Windass, 27, is attracting a lot of interest going into the summer. The Sheffield Wednesday man is contracted to the club beyond this month but Sheffield Star have reported that Birmingham City have ‘enquired’ about the striker, with Fulham also interested.

He notched nine goals in his 41 Championship outings last season, with many of them coming towards the end to give the owls a chance of survival on the final day of the season.

Now though, he could be nearing a Championship move as Wednesday drop down into League One. Here we take a deeper look at the move…

What is the reported price tag?

No price tag has been reported for Windass’ potential exit from Sheffield Wednesday. In the past though, the striker joined Wigan Athletic from Rangers in a £2.5million move, with his later move to Hillsborough being for an undisclosed fee.

Given Sheffield Wednesday’s ongoing financial situation as well, it’s unclear whether they night ramp up the prices of their prize assets like Windass or accept a lower offer as to get cash in this summer.

What is Windass’ reported salary?

Windass is actually one of the lesser-paid names at Sheffield Wednesday. According to Salary Sport, he brings in a still respectable £8,100-a-week.

What can he offer to Birmingham City and Fulham?

Windass played a variety of attacking roles in the Championship season just gone.

He can play as a lone striker or up front in a pair, even dropping deeper to play in a no.10 or a wider role at times too. That kind of versatility is vital in the Championship but ideally, Windass wants to be playing up front with someone alongside him.

He’s a very dynamic forward with pace, power and a good strike too – as well as being able to play a number of roles he can score a variety of goals too.

He’d be a fine addition to any Championship side going into the 2021/22 campaign and expect the race to heat up as we delve into the summer months.