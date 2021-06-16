Hull City have completed the signing of Andy Cannon, as announced by their official club website.

Hull City have brought in the midfielder on a free transfer after he left Portsmouth.

Cannon, who is 25 years old, has joined the Tigers on a two-year contract, with the club holding the option for a third.

Charlton Athletic and Preston North End were said to be interested in signing him, as per The Telegraph, whilst Bolton Wanderers were also linked, as per The Bolton News.

However, it is Hull who have won the race for his signature and he has become Grant McCann’s side second signing of the summer after they landed George Moncur last week.

McCann has said: “Andy is an all-action midfielder who likes to get on the ball and make things happen. We like the energy and aggression that he will bring and we’re looking forward to seeing him compete with the likes of Greg Docherty, George Honeyman and Richie Smallwood.”

Cannon joined Portsmouth in January 2019 and went on to play 79 times for the League One side.

He started his career at Rochdale and played 128 times for their first-team before Pompey lured him down south.

The midfielder signalled his desire to move back up north this summer and has decided to move to Hull despite reported interest from elsewhere.

The Tigers are preparing for life back in the Championship next term after winning the League One title.