Former Nottingham Forest technical director Luke Dowling left West Brom by mutual consent this week, but The Athletic’s Daniel Taylor has played down a potential return to the City Ground.

Dowling’s West Brom departure came as a shock to West Brom fans. The Athletic reported the news that he’d left the Baggies by mutual consent, suggesting that disagreements over the club’s recent managerial search had played a part.

Formerly the technical director at Nottingham Forest, Dowling held the same position at West Brom. Forest though have recently been linked with a summer move for Barnsley CEO Dane Murphy which in turn begged the question of a possible return to Forest for Dowling.

Tweeting on that, Taylor said:

I don’t think so, no. Though sure he will have various offers coming in. — Daniel Taylor (@DTathletic) June 15, 2021

Forest look set to say goodbye to current chief Ioannis Vrentzos who, as per reports linking Murphy with the club, looks set to return to Greece following a turbulent spell with at the City Ground.

Chris Hughton’s side could well have been relegated from the Championship last season. They eventually placed in 17th and now the club looks set to undergo some drastic changes this summer, with those changes starting in the boardroom.

Several playing names are set to depart this summer and Hughton is going to have a lot of work to do to build a side capable of a more comfortable finish in the Championship next season.

As for Dowling, he’ll likely have offers on the table as Taylor explains, but a return to Forest seems well out of the equation at this point.