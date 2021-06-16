Middlesbrough winger Marcus Browne has thanked fans for the support he has received whilst recovering from an ACL injury.

Middlesbrough have been without Browne since January, after he picked up a season ending ACL injury against Brentford in the FA Cup Third Round.

At that point, he had been given a few opportunities in the team under manager Neil Warnock. In just three starts he had scored two and assisted one and looked to play a part in the season ahead. But he was stretched off after 45 minutes against the Bees and is still recovering ahead of pre-season.

Reports suggested that Browne was targeting a pre-season return next month, however, he has since revealed to the club’s official website that it is looking more likely to be October or even November before he features again in the first-team.

One thing that has helped him get through this tough period has been the fans support. The 23-year-old spoke out on his admiration and appreciation for all the kind words over the past six months.

“I was gutted myself and the messages and calls I received made me realise that people cared for me,” he said.

“It was a bad situation, but it was good to have that love and appreciation from people.

“The support has been unbelievable. I still get messages now asking how I’m doing and wishing me the best in my recovery.

“Things like that have helped me and been so important. I don’t think I’d have had the same if it had come just after the Swansea game in my first season here, but it’s been fantastic and I’ve really felt that love and affection.

“It’s made me feel a real part of the club and it’s helped me through my rehab.”

As well as Browne, Middlesbrough had been without Dael Fry, Marcus Tavernier, Anfernee Dijksteel and Sam Morsy for the final few games of the season. However, the quartet are expected to make their return next month when Middlesbrough’s pre-season gets underway.

Warnock is looking for a new winger or two this summer and has identified both Everton’s Yannick Bolasie and recently released Cardiff City man Junior Hoilett as potential new recruits. However, if Browne can come back into the side, he could give Warnock and Middlesbrough a different option out wide.