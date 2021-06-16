Ipswich Town youngster Liam Gibbs wants to stay at Portman Road this summer, as per a report by Suffolk News.

The in-demand midfielder is out of contract at the end of the month and is currently due to leave the League One side.

Gibbs, who is 18 years old, is still believed to be holding out hope that he can agree terms with Ipswich over a new deal.

Suffolk News’ latest report suggests he has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Leeds United, Aston Villa and bitter rivals Norwich City over recent days.

Ipswich would be due some compensation if he was to move on from Portman Road.

Gibbs joined Ipswich in 2011 and has since risen up through their academy.

He made his first-team debut in 2019 in an EFL Trophy clash against Colchester United and has since played three more times for the East Anglian club.

The fact he wants to stay is a big boost for Paul Cook’s side but they need to strike a deal with him soon.

Thoughts

Gibbs would be guaranteed more first-team football at Ipswich than he would get at a Premier League club – which may be why he is keen to stay with Paul Cook’s side.

If he does stay then he would deserve a lot of credit and it would be refreshing to see a young talent not be blinded by the bright lights of the top flight.