Gillingham have snapped up Ben Reeves on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

Gillingham have brought in the midfielder after his release by Plymouth Argyle.

Reeves, who is 29 years old, played 32 times for the Pilgrims last season but they opted against offering him a new deal.

The Gills have seen off competition from elsewhere to bring him to Priestfield now.

Their boss, Steve Evans, has said: “Ben is a terrific addition to our squad. His record speaks for itself and I think he will add balance to what is already a very strong midfield.

“I have been speaking with the player for some time and I am absolutely delighted he has decided to join us having had a number of other offers elsewhere in League One.”

Reeves started his career at Southampton but moved to MK Dons in 2013. He became a key player for the Dons and made 134 appearances for them altogether, chipping in with 32 goals.

The midfielder then joined Charlton Athletic and spent two years on the books at the Valley.

The Addicks were in League One during both his seasons with the London club and he scored 11 goals in 68 games.

Reeves left Charlton in 2019 and went back to MK Dons for a year before linking up with Plymouth in September 2020.

He has been on the lookout for a new club again over recent weeks but has now joined Gillingham and will be looking forward to a new chapter in his career.