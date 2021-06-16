Nottingham Forest are being linked with a summer swoop for Barnsley’s CEO Dane Murphy.

The Athletic have backed Nottingham Forest to pursue Murphy this summer, with current CEO Ioannis Vrentzos set to return to Greece.

Daniel Taylor goes on to mention how Forest want a replacement for Vrentzos ‘in place’ early next month, tweeting how there’s a ‘big summer ahead’ at the City Ground.

Murphy is a retired US soccer player. He took up the role of Technical Director at D.C. United following his playing days and joined up with Barnsley in 2019.

Since, he and Barnsley have flourished – the Tykes qualified for the Championship play-offs in the season just concluded, with Valerien Ismael gaining plaudits across the country.

But Forest could now come and spoil the party at Oakwell with a summer hire of Murphy.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans are saying on Twitter about the potential deal:

Moving in the right direction behind the scenes at #nffc but we got to bring in the right players who wants to go well 🔴⚪️ This Transfer window is so important & can’t make the same mistakes like last year Good article @DTathletic 🤟 https://t.co/xdUYiJBzdb — Mr Dore (@MrDore_) June 15, 2021

Great move by the club, finally learning on past mistakes https://t.co/waKsRsb1Tq — Tom (@tompollard20) June 15, 2021

Hope whatever happens we aren’t moving the goalposts again by Christmas. For how new everything is going to be, it would be nice to give it time to work. — Ben (@BenNFFC2002) June 15, 2021

At last something to be slightly excited about at Forest!! — Thomas Palmer (@Thomas_Palmer88) June 15, 2021

Good riddance to Vrentzos and the recruitment team – Hopelessly out of there depth. 🙏 this will be the start of good things to come! — SamJGZD (@SJGZD21) June 15, 2021

Hopefully straight on the phone to Mowatt #nffc — DickyMars82 (@DMars82) June 15, 2021