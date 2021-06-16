Nottingham Forest are being linked with a summer swoop for Barnsley’s CEO Dane Murphy.

The Athletic have backed Nottingham Forest to pursue Murphy this summer, with current CEO Ioannis Vrentzos set to return to Greece.

Daniel Taylor goes on to mention how Forest want a replacement for Vrentzos ‘in place’ early next month, tweeting how there’s a ‘big summer ahead’ at the City Ground.

Murphy is a retired US soccer player. He took up the role of Technical Director at D.C. United following his playing days and joined up with Barnsley in 2019.

Since, he and Barnsley have flourished – the Tykes qualified for the Championship play-offs in the season just concluded, with Valerien Ismael gaining plaudits across the country.

But Forest could now come and spoil the party at Oakwell with a summer hire of Murphy.

