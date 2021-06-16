Sheffield Wednesday are stepping up their pursuit of Swindon Town’s Akin Odimayo.

Sheffield Wednesday want to sign the defender as they prepare for life in League One next season, as per a report by Football League World.

Odimayo, who is 21 years old, is out of contract at the end of the month and is currently due to leave Swindon on a free transfer.

The Robins have offered him a new deal to stay at the County Ground but the youngster is not short of options. Doncaster Rovers are said to be keen too.

He has also been linked with the likes of Preston North End, Derby Count and Stoke City over recent times, as reported by TEAMtalk.

He made the move to the County Ground last summer on a free transfer after being released by Reading and played 34 times for Swindon last season in the third tier.

Odimayo started his career at the Madejski Stadium and signed his first professional contract with the Championship side in 2018 but played just once for their first-team.

The youngster had loan spells away at Hungerford Town and Waterford before being released by the Royals at the end of last season.

Sheffield Wednesday are interested now and will be looking to see off competition from elsewhere to lure him to Hillsborough.