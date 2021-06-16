Blackburn Rovers have been linked with Blackpool striker Jerry Yates, as Rovers look increasing likely to lose Adam Armstrong this summer.

Armstrong looks nailed on for a Premier League move this summer with Norwich City and Southampton thought to be leading that transfer chase.

Since, Football Insider have backed Tony Mowbray’s side to move for Blackpool hotshot Yates should Armstrong leave.

He netted 23 goals across the 2020/21 season with the Tangerines as they secured promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs, having been linked with a Championship move throughout the year.

Blackburn Rovers are the latest club linked, and here we take a deeper look into the move:

What is Yates’ reported price tag?

Blackpool have previously valued Yates at £2million.

But that was before their promotion into the Championship and so whether or not that price has increased since remains to be seen. With Rovers set to cash in on Armstrong for upwards of £15million though, Blackpool might yet hold out for a loftier transfer fee should Blackburn come calling.

What is Yates’ reported wages at Blackpool?

According to Salary Sport, Yates earns £2,100-a-week whilst the same source claims that Armstrong is the joint-highest earner at Blackburn Rovers, taking home a supposed £17,000-a-week.

What would Yates offer to Blackburn?

The 24-year-old showed in League One last season that he’s a really all-round striker.

He netted 21 times in his 47 League One outings having scored in the play-off semi-final second leg against Oxford United, scoring an array of goals across the campaign.

He operates best as a lone striker and that would work for Mowbray at Ewood Park, with Armstrong often donning the same role with Blackburn.

Like Armstrong as well, Yates is a really pacey and direct forward who loves to take the ball towards the opposition goal and with a bit more Championship experience under his belt, he could prove a worthy replacement for Armstrong.

Armstrong’s 28 goals in the Championship last season won’t be replaced overnight though – Yates is a player who still needs a lot of nurturing and development to get to that level, but he certainly has the potential to do so.