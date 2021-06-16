Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has said he is ‘excited’ for next season and has sent the following tweet to supporters.

Excited to get on with this second season as owner. We’re focused on recruiting for our promotion efforts. First signing already on the books. Looking forward to having #CharltonFans back at the Valley. #cafc — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) June 16, 2021

Charlton Athletic made their first signing of the summer yesterday in Jayden Stockley.

The Addicks saw off plenty of competition from fellow League One sides to get their man.

Nigel Adkins is preparing for his first full season in charge at the Valley and is no stranger to getting promoted from the Championship.

He has guided Scunthorpe United out of the third tier on two occasions in the past and also got Southampton up in 2011.

Sandgaard took over Charlton in September last year and Lee Bowyer’s departure to Birmingham City was the first big situation he had to deal with.

The Danish entrepreneur opted for the experienced Adkins as his first managerial appointment since taking over the club and will be hoping he is the man to get the Addicks promoted back to the Championship next term.

Charlton narrowly missed out on the Play-Offs in the last campaign but will be hoping that with a few additions to their ranks this summer they can compete at the top end of the table.

The signing of Stockley yesterday has gone down very well with fans on social media and the club appear to be in the hunt for more new faces to join the striker though the entrance door.