Plymouth Argyle were not in for Manny Monthe from Tranmere Rovers, as per a report by Plymouth Live.

Plymouth Argyle were ‘never’ interested in bringing him to Home Park this summer.

Monthe, who is 26-years-old, signed for League Two side Walsall on a two-year contract yesterday.

Plymouth themselves brought in defender Macauley Gillesphey, who has been playing in Australia for Brisbane Roar over the past couple of years.

Monthe was a key player for Tranmere over the past three-and-a-half seasons and will be looking forward to a new challenge now.

He made 143 appearances for the Merseyside club and played a key role in their promotion to League One under Micky Mellon in 2019.

Monthe rose up through the youth ranks at QPR but dropped into non-league for spells with the likes of Whitehawk, Hayes and Yeading United and Bath City.

Forest Green Rovers snapped him up in 2016 and he was part of their side promoted to League Two during his time there.

He then went back into non-league with Tranmere before helping the Whites go up.

Plymouth have been linked recently, mainly on social media, with bringing him in this summer but he was not a target for Ryan Lowe’s side.

Monthe will be excited for a new chapter in his career with Walsall and is a shrewd signing for the Saddlers.