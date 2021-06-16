Northampton Town have signed winger Dylan Connolly on a two-year deal, as announced by their official club website.

Northampton Town have swooped in for the ex-Republic of Ireland youth international after he rejected the opportunity to stay with St Mirren.

Connolly, who is 26 years old, has become the Cobblers’ fourth signing of the summer.

He was released by AFC Wimbledon last year having spent the campaign before last on loan at Bradford City.

Connolly will now be lining up against the Bantams with Northampton in League Two next term.

Their boss, Jon Brady, has said: “Dylan is a good age with a lot of experience of both League 1 and League 2 as well as playing in Scotland and we believe he is the type of player who supporters will enjoy watching and can have them on the edge of their seats. He has that spark to his game.”

Connolly has previously played in Ireland for the likes of Bohemians, Shelbourne, Bray Wanderers and Dundalk.

He had two seasons in England with Ipswich Town from 2014 to 2016 before returning a couple of years later with Wimbledon.

Connolly made 25 appearances in total for the Dons before they loaned him out to Bradford in September 2019.

He spent the 2019/20 season with the Bantams in League Two and had plenty of game time with the Yorkshire club.

However, they ended up not signing him last summer and he moved to St Mirren after he was released by Wimbledon.

He scored three goals in 38 games for the Buddies in Scotland but is now back down the border.