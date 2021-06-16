Cambridge United striker Paul Mullin is out of contract at the end of the month – all of Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Rotherham United have been linked with the striker.

Mullin, 26, ended the last season with 34 goals in all competitions as his Cambridge United side secured an unlikely promotion into League One.

But the Englishman sees his contract expire at the end of the month – Cambridge have offered him a new deal but it seems likely that he’ll be moving on.

So what is the latest with Mullin?

Most recently, Blackburn Rovers have been linked with the striker.

Football League World claim that Rovers have added Mullin to their potential list of summer recruits as they look increasingly likely to lose star striker Adam Armstrong.

Both Norwich City and Southampton are reported to be leading the race to sign the £15million-rated Armstrong, who scored 28 goals in the Championship last season.

Last month though, The Sun on Sunday linked relegated League One outfit Bristol Rovers (09.05.21) with a surprise move as well as relegated Championship side Rotherham United (21.05.21), with Football Insider claiming Middlesbrough are also keen on the striker.

He now has little over two weeks before his contract at Cambridge expires so expect transfer reports to really intensify in the coming days – he’s just capped a blinding season with Cambridge but whether he can keep that form going into the next, and whether he could do it above League Two level remains to be seen.