Blackburn Rovers are keen on Blackpool striker Jerry Yates, according to a report by Football Insider.

Blackburn Rovers are ‘lining up’ a move for the Tangerines hotshot.

Yates, who is 24-years-old, scored 23 goals in all competitions last season to fire the Seasiders to promotion from League One.

Bristol City have been linked, as per a report by Bristol Live, whilst The Athletic have said Nottingham Forest are interested as well.

Read: Blackpool desperate to sign centre-back this summer

Blackburn will need a replacement for Adam Armstrong if their star from last term moves to the Premier League.

Yates has proved himself in League One now and will be looking forward to playing in the Championship next term.

Blackpool signed him from Rotherham United last summer and he became an instant hit at Bloomfield Road. He has also recently won the PFA Fans’ Player of the Year for 2020/21.

The former Doncaster Rovers man spent the season before last on loan at Swindon Town and helped the Robins gain promotion from League Two before Rotherham decided to cash in on him.

Read: Player released by Blackburn Rovers finds new club

Thoughts

Blackpool won’t want to lose Yates as the prepare for life in the second tier so it would take a decent-sized offer to lure him away.

He still has a couple of years left on the contract he signed last July meaning Critchley’s side are under no financial pressure to cash in on him this summer.