Charlton Athletic are hoping for a few more signings in the next week or two, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic’s director of football Steve Gallen says there are working hard to bring in more players.

The Addicks made their first signing of the summer in the form of Jayden Stockley on a permanent basis yesterday.

He spent the second-half of last season with Nigel Adkins’ and scored eight goals in all competitions. They managed to see off interest from League One rivals for his signature.

Read: Ex-Charlton Athletic midfielder joins Wigan Athletic

Gallen has provided this update to supporters: “We are trying, we are in the market for the better players we can get – but there is also competition.

“Hopefully the next week or two it will fall into place and there will be a few more and then I can see a few more potentially during pre-season and then, as always, right at the end of the transfer window there will be one or two deals to be had as well.”

He added: “We can’t just wait until the end because our squad is not that big. We have to do some business now. But that’s how I see the process – a bit before pre-season, a bit during it and a bit right at the end.”

Read: Charlton Athletic have decision to make on 2019 signing this summer

Charlton are working on a tight budget this summer but are still looking to bolster their ranks as they aim to mount a promotion push next season.

The signing of Stockley yesterday is a statement of intent and the London club are hoping for more acquisitions soon.

The likes of Chuks Aneke, Ben Amos and Jake Forster-Caskey are sill facing uncertain futures at the Valley with all their contracts expiring at the end of the month.