Ipswich Town’s Andre Dozzell left to join QPR on a permanent deal yesterday.

Dozzell, 22, has swapped Ipswich Town for QPR in a deal reported to be worth £1million.

The midfielder has been a long-term target of the Rs’ and he becomes Mark Warburton’s fourth signing of the summer after completing the permanent captures of Sam Field, Charlie Austin and Jordy de Wijs.

It comes after a breakthrough season for Dozzell in which he featured in all but three of his side’s 46 League One outings, having racked up 29 league appearances in the previous two seasons combined.

But Ipswich fans have offered mixed responses online to the departure of Dozzell.

He seemingly split opinion among fans who’ve questioned his work-rate, with some believing that the reported £1million fee is a fine piece of business from the Tractor Boys’ end.

See what these Ipswich Town fans had to say on Twitter about the move:

Some people will cry about it but it's a decent bit of business that 👏👏 — Tom Grover (@ThomasGrover13) June 15, 2021

Sad to see him go. And feel £1mil is a steal #itfc — Brad (@brad_archer94) June 15, 2021

Thought he was bigger than the club get him out and put the funds back into the club for cookie to use in he squad rebuild — Chris Crawford (@CCrawford_93) June 15, 2021

Just robbed QPR of a million well in lads — 𝘇𝗮𝗰 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇭 (@itfczac) June 15, 2021

I’m not sure efforts is a word to be used here without the words lack of! Hope the qpr defence are ready to defend needless free kicks on the edge of their box due to lazy tracking back! — Vincent Bird (@Vinnyitfc) June 15, 2021

Scammed QPR out a mill boys get in pic.twitter.com/CdB5lDcyy5 — Samuel Sheppard (@Azyerrr) June 15, 2021

Thank goodness he never wanted to play for town. Not sure why — Brenda Grimwood (@BrendaGrimwood) June 15, 2021

98 games and 3 goals. Not really "so gutted your going" material is it? — Mike 'Mr Sparkles' (@MikeSparkes2) June 15, 2021