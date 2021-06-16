Ipswich Town’s Andre Dozzell left to join QPR on a permanent deal yesterday.

Dozzell, 22, has swapped Ipswich Town for QPR in a deal reported to be worth £1million.

The midfielder has been a long-term target of the Rs’ and he becomes Mark Warburton’s fourth signing of the summer after completing the permanent captures of Sam Field, Charlie Austin and Jordy de Wijs.

It comes after a breakthrough season for Dozzell in which he featured in all but three of his side’s 46 League One outings, having racked up 29 league appearances in the previous two seasons combined.

But Ipswich fans have offered mixed responses online to the departure of Dozzell.

He seemingly split opinion among fans who’ve questioned his work-rate, with some believing that the reported £1million fee is a fine piece of business from the Tractor Boys’ end.

See what these Ipswich Town fans had to say on Twitter about the move: